Wheeltek Opens another Suzuki 3S Shop in Pampanga; New Suzuki Skydrive FI Unveiled

October 7 marked the Royal Arrival of the latest Suzuki motorcycles in San Fernando, Pampanga as Wheeltek held two shop openings, one for small motorcycles and another one for big bikes.

Located in Ramar Village, MacArthur Highway, Brgy. San Agustin in San Fernando, Pampanga, the newly-opened shop for small displacement motorcycles has an area of 187 square meters. It is the 3rd Suzuki 3S shop of Wheeltek and their second in the province of Pampanga.

The inauguration of the Suzuki 3S shop was in the morning and activities in celebration of the opening included a motorcade of Suzuki riders, blessing of the store and unveiling of the latest offerings of Suzuki Philippines. Unveiled are the new Suzuki Skydrive Fi, the Raider R150 Fi, the Raider R150 carb with new decals, the GSX-R150 sportbike and the GSX-150 naked bike.

Aside from the motorcycles unveiled at the event, other Suzuki motorcycles available at the shop are the Smash 115 underbone in new fashion colors, the global scooter address now with a fresh look, the Raider J 115 Fi underbone, the Skydrive 125, the Gixxer 155 sportbike and the GD110 and A-X4 business models. Just like other Suzuki 3S shops nationwide, the Wheeltek Suzuki 3S shop in San Fernando, Pampanga is adorned with Suzuki Philippines’ latest brand campaign which is Suzuki, Para sa Lahat ng Trip Mo featuring popular young icons Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano.

A Buganda performance added to the festive ambiance and Suzuki Philippines’ President Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki danced together with the lovely Suzuki ladies to the tune of the very catchy Suzuki, Para sa Lahat ng Trip mo jingle.

Gracing the Wheeltek Suzuki 3S shop opening were executives from Wheeltek and Suzuki Philippines. Wheeltek’s President and CEO Dr .Reynaldo Odulio Sr., VP for Sales and Marketing Mr. Roscoe Odulio, Marketing Manager Mr. Mark Chuidian and the rest of the Wheeltek staff were present. For Suzuki Philippines, in attendance were its President Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, General Manager for Motorcycle Sales and Marketing Mr. Jun Bulot, Regional Sales Manager for North Luzon Mr. Erick Fernandez and the rest of Team Suzuki.

Suzuki 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) provide Suzuki motorcycles, genuine spare parts, apparel and service by competent mechanics and personnel. Designed tastefully to emanate Suzuki’s innovation, all Suzuki 3S shops have a high-class and comfortable atmosphere.

The Suzuki Big Bikes Center was opened in the evening. Wheeltek is one of the leading motorcycle dealerships in the country today with more than 200 branches nationwide. The company aims to be the “Key to A New Life” of Filipinos.

The 3S shop and big bike center opening are part of Wheeltek and Suzuki Philippines’ expansion project which aims to bring Suzuki motorcycles closer to Filipinos. It was also announced that within the year, the two will be opening another 3S shop and big bike center in Calasiao, Pangasinan.