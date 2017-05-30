Wheeltek-Suzuki Raider R150 Track Day at Tarlac Circuit Hill

Wheeltek Motor Sales Corporation, in partnership with Suzuki Philippines Inc. staged the Raider R150 Track day at the Tarlac Circuit Hill last May 28, 2017. The first ever track day for the Underbone King aimed to gather all riders to feel the power of the Raider R150 on circuit. The Raider R150 track day provided a venue and a chance for everyone to experience the highly acclaimed motorcycle which has been dominating the streets for more than a decade already.

The Wheeltek – Suzuki Raider R150 track day is open to all riders. The Suzuki Raider R150 race bikes were provided and the participants had a grand time during the event as they were able to experience and feel what the much-talked about performance of the long-standing underbone king is all about. And the best thing about it? It was free. The Raider R150 is powered by Suzuki’s reliable 150cc carburetor engine with double overhead camshaft, 4-valve, 6-speed transmission, and has already captured the hearts of the Filipinos. Also known as the R150, this hyper sport underbone has a slim body that holds very well its highly powerful engine giving a very light yet authoritative ride. The lineage of the the dominant Suzuki Raider can be traced back in 2002 when the Raider R125 was launched. In 2004, the Raider R150 was born and it forever changed the course of the competition in the Underbone category.

Up to this day, the Suzuki Raider R150 is still the benchmark when it comes to underbone performance.

Full report on InsideRACING Magazine soon!