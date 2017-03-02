Wheeltek’s Honda Wing Shop in Makati finally opens

More than a hundred riders gathered and attended the grand opening of Wheeltek’s Honda Motorista Wing Shop in Buendia. The shop features an extensive array of Honda Gen-S motorcycles that is sure to have a motorcycle for any type of rider. Gracing the occasion are Wheeltek’s President Dr. Reynaldo Odulio, Sr. and VP for Sales and Marketing Mr. Roscoe Odulio. Honda Philippines’ was led by its President Mr. Daiki Mihara.

“As part of our drive to dominate the Automatic segment in the country, we welcome you all in this momentous event.

It is also with great honor that Honda Philippines partners with one of the biggest dealerships – Motorista motors. Giving us the first preview of the Honda Wing Shop in the top business district in the Philippines here in Makati City. This is a way of bringing the latest technology and innovative products, big service facilities, and confidence for the highest confidence satisfaction. The Honda Wingshop showcases exciting and unique of the AT and sports models. There is also the customer lounge offering comfortability like at home. This assured, together with our dealer partners, we will continue to bring the joy of motorcycle riding especially for the young generation and users. To all of our dear riders, in the meantime I want to invite everyone to join us in this afternoon’s event in the Bluebay Walk in Pasay. We will hbe having the grand launch of the newest Gen-S motorcycle models and the Scooter Festival.” – Honda Philippines President Mr. Daiki Mihara

With its superior amenities and service area, plus a complete line-up of the latest Honda motorcycles, not to mention its strategic location in the middle of Makati, there is no doubt that the Honda Wing Shop will be a top destination for riders looking to get quality Honda Gen-S motorcycles.

