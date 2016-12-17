Yamaha Motor Philippines Launches First Big Bike Shop in Mindanao

Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc. culminates 2016 by opening its biggest 3S Shop! What makes this shop special aside from its size is the availability of the Yamaha big bikes which customers were only able to purchase in the Flagship Shop YZone. But because of this newest type of shop rising, the pure power of the Super Tenere, Bolt, TMax, MT-07, MT-09, and R1 can now be felt in an entirely new region.

The Grand Launch event held on December 8-9 took place with the presence of Yamaha Motor Philippines President Toru Osugi who initiated the turnover ceremony alongside CEO of Motormate Group of Companies, Mr. Bong Macasarte.

After the ribbon cutting, guests were taken on an exclusive tour inside the brand new 3S shop which features superior service by taking customer satisfaction through innovative products to a whole new level. Promising an exhilarating experience that materializes through a different form of customer experience with more features that cater to both the representation of products and customer interaction; an innovative design based on Yamaha’s unique philosophy combined with passion for providing state-of-the-art technology brings about a new form of 3S shop. World-class caliber that makes each trip not only a visit to a store but likened to an adventure through a global landmark. Its upgraded amenities include a bigger repair and maintenance area, a lounge that provides comfort throughout your stay, and an ambiance that is a rider’s paradise.The celebration extended beyond the program with a Bike Night program in the evening where riders enjoyed each other’s company with an ambient acoustic band providing the entertainment.

Day 2 of the Grand Launch event ushered in the festivities for the people of Cagayan De Oro. Everyone in the venue enjoyed Yamaha games, a dance contest and a biker babe competition. Continuing the celebration were performances from DJ Nina who brought Manila style beats, TJ Monterde with his serenading voice and a non-stop party with Spongecola.

This unveiling of the shop in CDO will not be the last as Yamaha Motor Philippines aims to give the entire country access to every motorcycle category and top-of-the-line facilities to every rider that has the passion for riding. This is the first of many and 2017 will show us how far Yamaha can really take us.

Words and Photo by Yamaha Motor Philippines