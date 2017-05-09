Yamaha Safe Riding Science for Women this Mother’s Day

Yamaha Motor Philippines is going to conduct a Yamaha Safe Riding Science (YSRS) for Women this May 14, 2017. As a Mother’s Day treat, there will be a surprise for mom participants! Females 16 years old and above are welcome to join the activity wherein the basic of motorcycle riding in a safe way will be taught by competent Yamaha instructors.

The event will be held at the Mayflower Open Parking in Mandaluyong City. Interested participants may register at Yamaha Motor Philippines’ website www.yamaha-motor.com.ph.