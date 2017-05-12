Yamaha Unites With TESDA – Empowering Women Through Education

Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc. (YMPH) alongside the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) established a Technical Vocational Education and Training Center for Motorcycle and Small Engine Servicing on March 7, 2017. The project was formalized with the MOA signing of YMPH President Mr. Toru Osugi and TESDA Director General Secretary Guiling “Gene” Mamondiong.

The training center which was established in Taguig City, aims to educate out-of-school youth and marginalized adults, more specifically women. Yamaha will provide motorcycles and equipment for the facility to give its students the best learning environment possible. Those who will complete their course will earn National Certificates and will be assisted in being hired as trainees in Yamaha Service Centers.

It has always been part of Yamaha’s Corporate Philosophy to enrich lives beyond riding. Activities such as this showcase the importance of the Filipino Community to the company; as part of the nation’s culture it is a privilege for Yamaha to empower women through education.