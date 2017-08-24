IR News: Bacolod’s Kirby Caparon Rules in Super Suzuki

It was an awesome Super Suzuki race at the Bacolod Baywalk last August 20 as Kirby Caparon from Bacolod and Clint Sande from Bukidnon diced it out in a 12-lap race on board Suzuki Raider R150 motorcycles provided by Suzuki Philippines.

Sande got the holeshot of the race followed by Caparon and ten other riders. It was a tight battle from the two from then on wherein they took turns in taking the lead. The crowd appreciated the exciting race they are witnessing wherein Sande and Caparon exchanged in leading the race a couple of times.

It was in the ninth lap when Caparon took the lead for good and he went on to finish the race first. Sande finished second after a valiant effort battling with Caparon. Noel Lee Debulgado placed third. Three riders crashed as the fray for positions were tight.

Ms. Jazel Llamas, Ms. Zhele Acorda and Mr. Rey Abat were in attendance for Suzuki Philippines. The brand also had a motorcycle display during the event.

The Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA) sanctions the Super Series which is organized by InsideRACING from Luzon and VisMin organizer The Racing Line. The Super Series is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Suzuki Philippines, Honda Philippines, CST Tires, FDR Tires and IRC Tires.