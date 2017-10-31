IR News: Onahon Owns Last Round While Championship Title Goes to Esguerra

The last race of the Super Honda this year was dominated by Ephraim Onahon from Bukidnon. Onahon of Team RPM did not let go of the lead from start to finish of the 10-lap race last October 22 at the Kartzone in Cebu.

Keken Cabahug from Cebu was consistent at the second position. Another rider from Bukidnon, Clint Jay Sande, secured the third place.

The Super Honda is one of the categories of this year’s Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power. Honda Philippines provided Honda RS 150 race bikes used by riders competing in the said class.

After 8 races in different racetracks and courses in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the Super Honda overall champion in 2017 is Dustin Esguerra. The veteran rider who hails from Taytay, Rizal had two wins this season and is a consistent podium finisher which helped him amassed points for the title. The Super Honda title is only one of the several plums Esguerra clinched this year proving that he is still on top of his game.

Honda Philippines also had motorcycle displays in every Super Series event, showcasing their latest motorcycle offerings.

Now on its second year, the Super Series is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Honda Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, FDR Tires, CST Tires and IRC Tires. It is sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA). Organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line, the Super Series is a nationwide race series battled by top riders from different parts of the country.

Full report soon in InsideRACING Magazine.