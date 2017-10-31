IR News: Onahon Owns Last Round While Championship Title Goes to Esguerra

The last race of the Super Honda this year was dominated by Ephraim Onahon from Bukidnon. Onahon of Team RPM did not let go of the lead from start to finish of the 10-lap race last October 22 at the Kartzone in Cebu.

 

L-R: InsideRACING’s Mr. Al Camba, Honda Philippines’ Ms. Abelon Acar, Mr. Tomoaki Watanabe, Mr. Gilbert Sison and Mr. Jayson Copioco, The Racing Line’s Mr. Jong Uy and USRA’s Mr. Duds Lumague

Ephraim Onahon in the lead of the Super Honda race

 

Keken Cabahug from Cebu was consistent at the second position. Another rider from Bukidnon, Clint Jay Sande, secured the third place.

 

Super Honda Round 8 winners

 

The Super Honda is one of the categories of this year’s Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power. Honda Philippines provided Honda RS 150 race bikes used by riders competing in the said class.

 

 

After 8 races in different racetracks and courses in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, the Super Honda overall champion in 2017 is Dustin Esguerra. The veteran rider who hails from Taytay, Rizal had two wins this season and is a consistent podium finisher which helped him amassed points for the title. The Super Honda title is only one of the several plums Esguerra clinched this year proving that he is still on top of his game.

 

Certificate and Plaque received by Mr. Gilbert Sison and Mr. Tomoaki Watanabe of Honda Philippines. The manufacturer is one of the sponsors of the 2017 Super Series and provides Honda RS 150 motorcycles for the Super Honda class.

2017 Super Honda overall champion Dustin Esguerra

 

Honda Philippines also had motorcycle displays in every Super Series event, showcasing their latest motorcycle offerings.

Now on its second year, the Super Series is supported by Shell Advance, Shell V-Power, Honda Philippines, Suzuki Philippines, FDR Tires, CST Tires and IRC Tires. It is sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA).  Organized by InsideRACING and The Racing Line, the Super Series is a nationwide race series battled by top riders from different parts of the country.

Full report soon in InsideRACING Magazine.

