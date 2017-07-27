IR News: Shell Advance RUGP Wraps Second Round in Bohol

Aside from the fifth round of the 2017 USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power, the Panglao Kartways in Bohol also hosted the second round of the Shell Advance Regional Underbone Grand Prix (RUGP) organized by The Racing Line.
Seven RUGP classes were enjoyed by a good crowd at the challenging Panglao Kartways and these were Bohol Club Race, All Ladies, FDR Club Race, Mallari Club Race, All Cebu Club Race, 4AT Intermediate Scooter and Expert 130 Underbone.
Suzuki Philippines lent their Suzuki Raider R150 motorcycles to be used in the All Ladies class and the FDR, Mallari and All Cebu Club races.
Prominent motorcycle racers and lady riders from Cebu and nearby provinces joined the event sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA).
Here are the pictures of the race classes, the winners and the podium finishers.
Race classes
4AT Intermediate Scooter class
All Ladies class
Bohol Club Race
All Cebu Club Race
Expert 130 Underbone class
FDR Club Race
Mallari Club Race
Shell Advance RUGP Round 2 winners
4AT Intermediate Scooter class winner – Simon Spencer Solon
All Ladies class winner – C-let Cuizon
Bohol Club Race winner – Carlo Rangas
All Cebu Club Race winner – Sahid Saiyad
Expert 130 Underbone class winner – Garry Caneda Jr.
FDR Club Race winner – Louis Kyle Quindao
Mallari Club Race winner – John Paul Manatad
Awarding of winners and podium finishers
4AT Intermediate Scooter race winners Simon Spencer Solon (1), Jaycob Cabahug (2) and Sylvester Ramirez (3). With them are Pilipinas Shell’s Ms. Recca Menchavez (3rd from left), Mr. Mark Malabanan (2nd from left) and Ms. Charmaine Go (5th from right), Mr. Jong Uy of The Racing Line (2nd from right), Mr. Neil Labrador (rightmost) and Mr. Al Camba of InsideRACING (leftmost).
All Ladies class winners C-let Cuizon (1), Jeaneth Miñoza (2) and Jannesse Llois Lucero (3)
Bohol Club Race winners Carlo Rangas (1), Jeffrey Sy (2) and Joebert Edig (3)
All Cebu Club Race winners Sahil Saiyad (1), Rommel Paz (2) and Van Ricablanca (3)
Expert 130 Underbone race winners Garry Cañeda Jr. (1), Jaycob Cabahug (2) and Mark Capoy (3)
FDR Club Race winners Louis Kyle Quindao (1), John Jexter Inoc (2) and Justin Mallari (3)
Mallari Club Race winners John Paul Manatad (1), Justin Mallari (2) and John Jexter Inoc (3)