IR News: Shell Advance RUGP Wraps Second Round in Bohol

Aside from the fifth round of the 2017 USRA Shell Advance Super Series Nationwide Championships Fueled by Shell V-Power, the Panglao Kartways in Bohol also hosted the second round of the Shell Advance Regional Underbone Grand Prix (RUGP) organized by The Racing Line.

Seven RUGP classes were enjoyed by a good crowd at the challenging Panglao Kartways and these were Bohol Club Race, All Ladies, FDR Club Race, Mallari Club Race, All Cebu Club Race, 4AT Intermediate Scooter and Expert 130 Underbone.

Suzuki Philippines lent their Suzuki Raider R150 motorcycles to be used in the All Ladies class and the FDR, Mallari and All Cebu Club races.

Prominent motorcycle racers and lady riders from Cebu and nearby provinces joined the event sanctioned by the Unified Sports and Racing Association for Motorcycles, Inc. (USRA).

Here are the pictures of the race classes, the winners and the podium finishers.

Race classes

Shell Advance RUGP Round 2 winners

Awarding of winners and podium finishers