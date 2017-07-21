Suzuki launches 5 new big bikes with “The Royal Arrival”

After much anticipation, and ever since hinting during the 11th Annual InsideRACING Bike Festival and Trade Show that there will be a loud bang in terms of new bikes added to their ever growing fleet of big bikes, Suzuki Philippines finally made it official – as they launched 5 new big bikes that all will give powerful engine output, outstanding performance, and an over-all great riding experience.

The chosen venue of Suzuki Auto-Moto Makati was fitting as Wheeltek will be carrying these bikes in their Suzuki Big Bike stores in Makati and in Nueva Ecija. The first bike that was unveiled was the “King of Sportbikes” the GSX-R1000. This 6th-generation GSX-R1000 is out to reclaim its throne as the King of Sportbikes. Other bikes revealed are the R version, The GSX-S750, SV650A, V-Strom 1000XT.

The event was supported by Suzuki executives led by its President Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki, Managing Director Mr. Norminio Mojica, General Manager for Sales and Marketing Mr. Jun Bulot, and Regional Sales Manager for North Luzon Mr. Erick Fernandez. Likewise, Wheeltek executives were also present and led by its President Mr. Reynaldo Odulio, Sr., PhD, Executive Vice President Mrs. Teresita Odulio, VP for Sales and Marketing Mr. Roscoe Odulio, VP for Finance Mr. Raymon Odulio, General Manager for Bike Bikes Mr. Bobby Orbe, and Regional Sales Manager Mr. Philip Garcia. Also present is popular actor Enrique Gil who is a Suzuki endorser.

Full report on InsideRACING and Maximum Torque soon!